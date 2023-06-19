AmaZulu identify No.1 target to replace Folz

By Mgosi Squad

It is an open secret that AmaZulu have already spoken to Mushin Ertugral and Luc Eymael over their vacant coaching position ahead of the new season.



But in a plot twist, Phakaaathi understands that SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has also been approached by Usuthu.



According to information from sources close to Hunt, the accomplished coach has already been to Durban during the off-season for an interview with the ambitious club.



It’s believed that AmaZulu President Sandile Zungu is pulling out all the stops to lure the 58-year-old away from Matsatsantsa where he re-joined the team last season and led them to a third-placed finish in the DStv Premiership.



However, it remains to be seen if United will agree to part ways with the four-time league winning coach.