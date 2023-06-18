Local Soccer

By Jonty Mark
Mosimane lands new head coach role in UAE

'The Club’s Board of Directors welcomes Mr Mosimane to the Home of Champion,' read a statement from Al Wahda.

Pitso Mosimane - Al Wahda
Pitso Mosimane, seen here at the launch of his Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools in Johannesburg on Saturday, has been named head coach of UAE side Al Wahda. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Pitso Mosimane was on Saturday announced as the new head coach of United Arab Emirates side Al Wahda FC.

Mosimane was in Johannesburg earlier on Saturday for the launch of his Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools project, but made no mention to attending media of the Al Wahda job, only confirming that he was not going to take over as the new head coach at Kaizer Chiefs.

‘Jingles’, who left his job at Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli at the end of the season, despite leading the side to promotion to the Saudi Premier League.

“ Al Wahda FC Company has signed with the South African Technical Director Pitso Mosimane to lead the first team as a Head Coach,” read a statement from the UAE club late on Saturday night.

“The Club’s Board of Directors welcomes Mr Mosimane to the Home of Champion ; wishing him the success in serving the club’s leadership, administration and fans ambitions.”

Mosimane replaces Dutch coach Arno Buitenweg at Wahda, who finished third in this season’s UAE Pro League, missing out on a place in next season’s AFC Champions League. The Wahda squad contains mostly local based players, but also several Brazilians, including Allan, who has previously played for Napoli in Serie A and Everton in the English Premier League.

