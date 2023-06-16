Why Shongwe wants his former coach Mngqithi to stand on his own

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Myron Shongwe believes a good coaching talent is wasting away with Manqoba Mngqithi working in the background at Mamelodi Sundowns.

ALSO READ: Efstathiou sings Bartlett’s praises, says he will keep his job

Mngqithi coached Shongwe during his short stint at AmaZulu. The former AmaZulu striker sang Mngqithi’s praises, saying he could coach anywhere and be successful.

Mngqithi was demoted to senior coach at Sundowns midway through last season, with Rulani Mokwena elevated to be sole head coach.

The duo had been co-coaches for a season and half. And in an interview with YouTube channel, Off the Pitch withTK, Shongwe said Mngqithi should stand on his own.

“I will say this, Mngqithi is the best coach who knows what he wants. I think ‘The Teacher’, Mr Simon Ngomani, taught him well,” said Shongwe.

“He is a very smart coach, a very good coach. Even now I wish he could leave (Sundowns) and get his own team and work independently.”

He believes so much in the Mzimkhulu born former high school teacher that he predicted he would be successful anywhere.

“He can coach any team. Even a national team. That man is very good. Manqoba is good, never doubt that.”

Shongwe reveals why Mngqithi is always calm

Mngqithi is known for his calm demeanour and seldom gets up from his bench to shout at players. Shongwe lifted the lid on that too.

“He is the one who, when there is a spotlight, he remains calm. But come to training… You’d wonder if this is the same Manqoba Mngqithi.

“He becomes more emotional, gets angry and shouts. He tells you exactly how he wants you to do things.

“But come game day, he folds his hands and remains calm,” explained the former Usuthu striker.

“But when you get to the change room (at half time) he will tell you straight in the face that, ‘you are costing my team’.

ALSO READ: Reported Chiefs target Webber joins Sekhukhune United

“In front of the cameras you’d think he doesn’t have any interest in what’s happening, but he is very focused.

“I think it is because he was a teacher and has that rare skill to manage his emotions and keep himself calm. He knows how to behave during a game.”