By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

4 Apr 2024

06:42 am

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs killed in hijacking

The 24-year-old died on Wednesday night.

Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs. Picture: Kaizer Chiefs


Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has passed away after being shot during a hijacking in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

According to police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, the 24-year-old was fatally shot at a petrol station while awaiting assistance.

Fleurs was rushed to the nearest medical facility, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, Masondo confirmed.

One of the suspects fled the scene with Fleurs’ vehicle.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, and opened cases of murder and car hijacking.

No arrests have been made.

Condolences have been pouring in following the news of Fleurs’ untimely death.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs. Our deepest sympathies go out to Fleurs’ family, friends, and the broader South African football community during this difficult time,” said Cape Town City on Thursday.

Kaizer Chiefs is yet to release a statement on the death of its player.

Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

