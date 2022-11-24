‘The pain is still there,’ Chiefs’ Billiat on losing title on last day

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khama Billiat has opened up about the pain he felt when they lost the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day.

ALSO READ: Billiat not worthy of new Kaizer Chiefs deal, says Baloyi

It was in the 2019/20 season that Amakhosi had been leading the race for the then Absa Premiership title only to fumble at the end.

On the last day of league games, Chiefs needed to beat Baroka FC to pip Sundowns and win their first title in a long time. And things looked good as Amakhosi took the lead through Billiat’s 39th minute strike.

But 20 minutes later, things fell apart for the Naturena side when Manuel Kambala equalised for Bakgaga.

Speaking on Vodacom’s Ringa Nathi series recently, Billiat said he still feels the pain of that day.

“It’s a very painful thing and I do not want to think about it because it also hit my heart,” said Billiat.

“But look, it’s a professional game, you need to know how to take these things.

“It happens to the best and it happens to everyone. It was one of those things that was not meant to be,” he added.



ALSO READ: Off-the-field issues affecting Khama Billiat – Prof Ngubane

Billiat said while it was difficult, they had to learn to live with it as it was something that was meant to be.

“We needed to understand that we don’t fight God for not giving us (the title), He has a better plan for us, and we trust His ways.

“But yeah, it was very difficult to take, especially after we were leading.

“There’s a feeling that we felt during the game whereby you already see yourself celebrating.”

It has been two years since that unfortunate incident but Billiat is yet to taste cup victory with Amakhosi.

“We just needed to break the ice and get one cup. It’s not easy playing without trophies.

“How we used to get cups and how the feeling is, it’s just another extra motivation,” Billiat said.