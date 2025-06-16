Man City legend sees opportunity for Sundowns stars at CWC.

'If FIFA had said that 50% of the squads needed to be homegrown, it would have been interesting,' Lescott said.

As Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to face Ulsan HD of South Korea at the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday at midnight, former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott believes the stage is set for the South African giants to showcase their quality on the world stage.

Sundowns look to perform

The Brazilians are aiming for a strong showing in the United States where they’ve been drawn in a challenging group alongside Ulsan, Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense. The expanded tournament also offers a unique platform for players to attract interest from elite clubs across the globe.

ALSO READ: Chiefs midfielder desperate to play for Bafana

Lescott, who won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup during his five-year spell at City, sat down with Sundowns legends Teko Modise and Hlompho Kekana on the Pitchside podcast to share his thoughts on the 32-team spectacle and the opportunities it presents.

“I would have liked to see a slightly different format. If FIFA had said that 50% of the squads needed to be homegrown, it would have been interesting,” Lescott said from New York.

“There’s going to be an opportunity to see teams operating at different stages. A lot of English and European teams come to America for pre-season and it’s not competitive because it’s their mid-season and you are just getting started. Now let’s see how strong MLS teams are.

“There will obviously be a team from South Africa that other teams wouldn’t have seen and players wouldn’t have been recognised. It gives them an opportunity to get out of their national league so it’s a real opportunity for everyone to showcase their talent.

The former England international also weighed in on the title contenders, naming newly-crowned UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain as favourites to lift the trophy.

“It’s difficult to say but you have to look at PSG and say that they are the favourites because they come in here with the most trophies and the most confidence,” he concluded

‘An opportunity’

“In terms of Man City, it’s a difficult one because I’m not sure if they are looking at it from the end of last season or the start of a new season but when you bring in new talent, there’s an opportunity to be the first team to win this competition so that’s an added incentive.

ALSO READ: Messi denied late winner in Club World Cup opener

“I don’t know what to expect from it because it’s the first time we see it but you expect it to be competitive. I like the fact that FIFA opened the transfer window before and it gives everyone a chance to bring in new talent. With new talent, there comes excitement and I’m sure the new players will want to impress as well.”