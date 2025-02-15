Sirino stunner helps Chiefs into Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

The Uruguayan's wonder-strike propels Amakhosi to a 3-0 win over Chippa United.

Gaston Sirino (left) celebrates after scoring for Kaizer Chiefs against Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup last 16 on Saturday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

A brilliant finish from Gaston Sirino helped give Kaizer Chiefs a 3-0 win over Chippa United in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Sirino slammed the ball into the top corner of the net in the 13th minute from Reeve Frosler’s cross to assist in keeping Nasreddine Nabi’s side’s hopes alive of securing some silverware in the 2024/25 campaign.

Chiefs’ Sirino provides a wisened finish

Amakhosi head coach Nabi had explained the need ahead of this game for experienced heads to help the younger players in the Chiefs squad. And the 33 year-old Sirino duly obliged with his first goal since October and his third of the campaign in all competitions.

Chiefs started the game well and were rewarded in the 13th minute as Frosler’s low ball in was slammed into the roof of the net by Sirino, leaving Stalney Nwabali with no chance in the Chippa goal.

Nwabali also had to save well from striker Tashreeq Morris’ effort in the 29th minute.

Miguel on the spot

Chiefs doubled their lead in the 77th minute when Mduduzi Shabalala was brought down in the box by Nwabali. Inacio Miguel stepped up to beat Chippa’s Nigerian goalkeeper from the penalty spot.

Pule Mmodi put the icing on the cake in the final minute of normal time as he steered in from close range to give Amakhosi and emphatic victory.