Suspension rocks Sundowns ahead of Alger decider

Masha is accused of leaking information to former coach Rulani Mokwena.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been rocked by an off-field issue on the eve of a decisive CAF Champions League Group C encounter against MC Alger, with long-serving performance analyst Mario Masha suspended amid allegations of leaking information to former head coach Rulani Mokwena.

Masha has been part of the Brazilians’ backroom staff for more than a decade, having worked under several coaching regimes, including that of Pitso Mosimane.



He was a member of the technical team that helped Sundowns clinch their maiden CAF Champions League title in 2016.

With Sundowns preparing for a must-win clash against MC Alger at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon, Masha was placed on suspension pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The club has yet to issue an official statement, but Phakaaathi understands that the reigning Premiership champions are examining alleged communication between Masha and Mokwena, who is now in charge of the Algerian side.

The timing of the development could hardly be more unsettling for Masandawana, who go into the fixture knowing that only a victory will secure their passage into the knockout phase of Africa’s premier club competition.

In what appeared to be a reference to concerns within his camp, Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso offered a cryptic response in his post-match press conference of the 1-1 draw away to Saint-Éloi Lupopo last Sunday.

“We hope to have a full stadium (against MC Alger) with only one mission of supporting the team and nothing else,” he said.

“I hope our opponents don’t guess and know how we’re going to play. I hope that is controlled so that we can make a fair game from our side.”

It remains uncertain whether Sundowns will make a formal pronouncement on the matter before Cardoso addresses the media at the mandatory pre-match press conference on the eve of the game.

Failure to secure all three points by Sundowns would result in a group-stage exit for the first time since 2018, an unthinkable outcome for a club that has become a regular contender in the latter stages of the competition.

“We will find a way so that our opponents don’t know how we play so that we can approach the match in the right way,” Cardoso added.



“In the end we want to go through in the competition. Obviously, that is our objective. I’ve already said to the players, from the moment we left the change room, we prepare for the next match mentally, physically, tactically and strategically. That’s where our focus is now.”