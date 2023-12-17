Ncikazi warns Pirates of Arrows counter-attack ahead of league clash

'We have to be at our best playing against Arrows,' said the Buccaneers assistant coach.

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi says they have to be very cautious of Golden Arrows’ counter-attacks when the two teams meet in a DStv Premiership tie at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on Sunday.

Ncikazi, a former Arrows coach, says Abafana Be’Sthende might not have been doing well as of late, but that they are a good side.

The KZN outfit come into this match on a four-game losing streak.

The Pirates assistant coach says it is crucial to register maximum points at this stage of the league campaign and that they are also looking for consistency.

“We are playing against a very good counter-attacking team. We have to be very alert about their strengths. But we want to continue with our momentum, trying to win the next match,” said Ncikazi.

“The matches in this period are very important and that’s what we are prepared for … trying to get three points so that we continue with objectives,” said Ncikazi.

“Teams that are not doing well are the most dangerous ones, I’d rather play other teams. So, we have to be at our best playing against Arrows and playing at Hammarsdale on a pitch that is not perfect. We have to play for the result, play the conditions, play the field and it is important (to win), especially at this stage of the season.”

The Buccaneers have been grinding out positive results in the league, with the Sea Robbers registering four wins in their last five matches. Pirates are currently sitting in fifth place on the league table with 22 points after 13 matches.

Meanwhile, Arrows, who began the season on a positive note, seem to have lost their momentum with the club last having won a match in October when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1.

Abafana Be’Sthende are placed in seventh spot on the log after collecting 20 points from 13 matches. Victory against the Buccaneers will be a morale booster for coach Mabhudi Khenyeza’s charges going into their last two games of the year.