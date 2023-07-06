Komphela to add new faces to Swallows squad and technical team

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Some new faces will be added in the technical team and squad players at Swallows FC, but that is if new coach Steve Komphela’s wishes are granted by the club ahead of the new DStv Premiership season.

Komphela took charge of his first training session with the club this week.

This after the 56-years old left Mamelodi Sundowns to take charge of the Birds, with the view of building a formidable side that will be able to compete for honours.

“There is still a lot of work that needs to be done. There are few acquisitions that need to be done, not only from a playing point of view, we still need to set up structures that are going to help players. Support them in regard to information, support them in regard with tools which will enhance their performances. Also to try and see how best we can the situation that we are in and nudge it to the next level,” said Komphela.

“So, there are still going to be a lot of things that we are going to add. But in football you are obviously never enough. But it is important to start early with the fundamentals, crucial ones that are the base.”

With the 2023/24 season likely to start in August, Komphela says it is unfortunate that there isn’t much time to get everything that he wants, and again it’s not entirely dependent on him to get his wish list.

“You can’t put a timeline. If everything was in your hands you would conclude. It is not entirely dependent on you in terms of your wishes. You may wish to have this or that and conclude it at a particular time,”he added.

“But it is also about the other side whether it is possible to have access to all that you need to conclude some of the decisions. But it will take some time, unfortunately we don’t have time because we have to prepare, the season is going to start very soon.”