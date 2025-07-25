Kotoko target Chiefs scalp in Toyota Cup

'We are looking forward to Saturday to try to surprise them … it is football, anything can happen,' said Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku.

Kwame Opoku (right) made his debut for Ghana against South Africa in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying at FNB Stadium in 2021. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko want to take down Kaizer Chiefs for their supporters in Saturday’s Toyota Cup showdown at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

“We all know we are Asante Kotoko and Asante Kotoko is one of the biggest clubs in Africa,” striker Kwame Opoku told reporters at the team’s training session in Durban.

Opoku on Chiefs – ‘We are looking forward to try to surprise them’

“Ahead of every game we try to do well we try to win every game for ourselves and for our supporters. So we want to win this coming Saturday to make our supporters very happy”

Opoku added that Kotoko have done their analysis on Chiefs ahead of Saturday’s game.

“We have monitored them from a distance and watched some of their last game,” he said.

“We are looking forward to Saturday to try to surprise them … it is football, anything can happen.”

Ghana debut against Bafana

Okopu, 26, has previously played in Algeria, Saudi Arabia and Morocco, as well as for Kotoko.

He has also represented Ghana at international level, making his debut against Bafana Bafana in a 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying in March 2021.