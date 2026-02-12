Kwinika says Chiefs are ready to ‘suffer’ against Zamalek

'It is a very important game. We know what is at stake and we are ready,' the Chiefs defender.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika says Amakhosi must be ready to “suffer” at times in their Caf Confederation Group D clash with Zamalek at the Suez Canal Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs need a point

Amakhosi are currently top of Group D heading into this final round of group fixtures. They do, however, need at least a point to guarantee their place in the quarterfinals. A defeat would leave them dependent on the result of Al Masry’s clash with Zesco.

“It is a very important game. We know what is at stake and we are ready,” said Kwinika.

“They are a good team … every team at home is dangerous so we must be aware of that and understand that at times we will have to suffer.

“We must be strong in those moments but also show that we with the quality we have, we can compete.”

Chiefs have had an intense schedule in 2026, competing in the Caf Confederation Cup, the Betway Premiership and the Nedbank Cup, though they were knocked out of the latter by Stellenbosch.

Kwinika – ‘We are getting better game by game’

“That is what we signed up for, we knew what was at stake,” added Kwinika.

“The coaches are trying to give us as much rest as possible.”

Chiefs had a bad start to their Group D campaign, picking up just one point from their first two matches. But three wins an a row have shot Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze’s side to the top of the group.

“I think the journey has been a bit difficult,” said Kwinika.

“In the first game we had to adjust and the boys grew from that. We lost the first game then we got a draw and after that we got three wins, so that shows we are getting better game by game.”