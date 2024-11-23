Magesi’s Larsen – playing Sundowns feels like playing Bafana Bafana

'We're up against a formidable opponent and it feels like you’re playing the national team,' said the Magesi head coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns can have all the possession they want in the Carling Knockout final. That’s according to Magesi FC coach Clinton Larsen, who is looking to cause a stunning upset against the star-studded Sundowns team.

The Limpopo side have been able to punch their way to the final against all odds. Despite being starved of possession, Magesi have been able to land a knockout blow against Orlando Pirates, TS Galaxy and Richards Bay respectively.

Magesi’s Larsen – Our opponents were the better team

“In 2012, I had less possession and all the stats were in Sundowns’ favour and I won 1-0. It’s like in the previous three games that we’ve played in, our opponents were the better team,” Larsen said.

The former Manning Rangers and Orlando Pirates defender was head coach of Bloemfontein Celtic when they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in the 2012 Telkom Knockout final.

“Pirates, TS Galaxy and Richards Bay were better than us (this year) but at the end of the day, we got that job done. We got the goals that matter most in cup competitions and we’re here because of that. So we’ll go into this game with the same positivity that anything can happen.

“We’re up against a formidable opponent and it feels like you’re playing the national team. I watched six starters from Sundowns in the (Bafana) national team (during the November international break) and a few on the bench. If you look at Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro and Peter Shalulile, had they been South Africans, they would be in the national team too and that’s what makes this challenge all the more exciting for as a club.”

Magesi’s Larsen – this Sundowns is stronger

The well-travelled coach concedes that the current Brazilians team is way better than the one he played 12 years ago.

“We will definitely use that moment in history to try and get them to understand that this is possible, though in my humble opinion, this Sundowns team is stronger than the team of 2012,” he added.



“In saying so, we use these types of situations to say that we’ve seen on many occasions where the underdog has triumphed in world football and in South African football. As long as that happens, Magesi football club will always have a chance to create one of the biggest upsets in football history.”