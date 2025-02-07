Carling and Kasi Flavour 10 launch No Excuse jersey to combat women abuse

An official South African Premier Soccer League jersey, the kit is only available to fans who take the Champion for Change course.

Football jerseys have become the intersection between fashion and football giving birth to global micro-trends like bloke core, worn by celebrities, influencers and enthusiasts alike.



Fans excitedly sport football shirts – pairing their tees with everyday wear like low-rise jeans, funky belts, and their favourite sneakers.



‘Bloke-core’ has quickly earned a spot in the streetwear hall of fame thanks to a growing love for vintage apparel and footwear.



The #NoExcuse Jersey, designed by Kasi Flavour 10, is defiantly different and stands for something bigger than the culture that inspires it. It is not for sale. It can only be earned; by real sportsmen and everyday men who have united and taken a pledge to stand united against gender-based violence.



An official South African Premier Soccer League jersey, the kit is only available to fans who take the Champion for Change course; an online programme (noexcusesa.com) that focuses on transforming, equipping and inspiring men to use their strength to love, serve, protect and provide. Another unique feature of the jersey and a part of the pledge is the back of the football jersey, made up of signatures of men who completed the course and have taken a pledge to unite, and not abuse women.



For the lookbook, the same men who have completed the course and real national premier league soccer players who have done the same were used to model the jerseys instead of models or influencers adding to the authenticity and sincerity of the cause whilst making a real impact in the local football culture.

438 540 individuals have completed the Champion for Change course, and many more jerseys with men’s signatures are being manufactured to build the movement.



Over the years, Carling Black Label has been at the forefront of impactful campaigns, contributing significantly to the nationwide conversation on GBV.



These initiatives underscore the brand’s dedication to leveraging its influence for positive change and form a crucial part of Carling Black Label’s long-term strategy in combating GBV.





This commitment is evident through various on-the-ground activations and programmes conducted in collaboration with Father-A-Nation and Lifeline.

The Real Injury Time

The Challenge:

Gender-based violence can spike after football games because some fans, men, take the frustrations of their team’s performance out on their loved ones in the form of abuse. The real injury time happens off the field.

We needed to tell South African soccer fans, men about the statistic and that the real injury time happens after the game to women. Carling Black Label took over one of the biggest media placement opportunities in South Africa and the one place where we knew we’d get the attention of millions of South African men.

The work:

The annual Carling Cup is one of the biggest soccer events in the South African calendar. Attended by over 80 000 fans and millions more watching from home, it ranks amongst the most talked about 90 minutes of the year.

At the 2024 Carling Cup , Carling Black Label did the unimaginable, at the 90th minute, the linesman, on the soccer pitch and on LIVE national TV, pulled up a unique substitution board and turned it into a one-of-a-kind moment to tell fans, men, that the real injury time happens off the field to women, in the form of gender-based violence, encouraging men to reach out before they lash out and abuse by WhatsApping BRAVE to 0800 150 150 – the #NoExcuse dedicated helpline.

For audiences and viewers at home, squeeze backs communicated the message, the Real Injury Time Stops Now, also driving fans to the helpline. At the stadium, LED parameter boards and score screens changed to reflect the same message. The commentator also spoke about the Real Injury Time Stops Now campaign advising fans in the stadium to reach out before they lash out too.

To amplify the campaign and highlight the cause further, the #NoExcuse Jersey, was also launched at the annual Carling Cup 2024 and worn by both South African Premier Soccer League teams with the aim to unite players, fans and men to stand up against abuse.