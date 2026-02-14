PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

León brace sends Sundowns into Champions League quarterfinals

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

14 February 2026

05:46 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The Brazilians needed a win to advance from the group stage and started the match on the front foot.

The Brazilians needed a win to advance from the group stage and started the match on the front foot.

Brayan Leon Muniz of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 match against MC Alger at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria on Saturday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League after a commanding 2-0 win over MC Alger at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A brace from Brayan Leon proved decisive as Miguel Cardoso and his charges progressed to the knockout phase alongside Al-Hilal from Group C.

ALSO READ: Agent explains why Kaizer Chiefs failed to land Basadien

The Brazilians needed a win to advance from the group stage and started the match on the front foot.

Jayden Adams went close inside the opening minute with an effort that narrowly missed the target. Their bright start paid off when León gave the hosts the lead inside six minutes from close range.

The Colombian striker reacted quickest to a rebound to find the back of the net after MC Alger goalkeeper Alexis Guendouz palmed Arthur Sales’ shot into his path inside the box.

The visitors had moments where they threatened Ronwen Williams’ goal, but the Sundowns defence looked assured throughout the first half. Alger showed flashes in patches, yet they were largely outplayed by a more determined Sundowns side in front of their home support in Tshwane.

Masandawana could have gone into the break two goals ahead, but Teboho Mokoena was denied by the crossbar on the stroke of half-time after a flowing move orchestrated by Tashreeq Matthews.

León’s predatory instincts earned Sundowns a two-goal cushion in the 63rd minute after a quality cross from Aubrey Modiba on the left. The striker poked home at the near post to send the hosts into the knockout phase of the competition. Sundowns finished second in the group on nine points, two behind Al-Hilal, who beat Saint-Éloi Lupopo 1-0 in the other fixture.

The North Africans had no answers to a well-organised Sundowns outfit that controlled the contest with relative ease. Emotions ran high late on, with both benches involved in heated altercations and pushing incidents on more than one occasion.

Cardoso got his tactics spot on, and his side now head into Wednesday’s Betway Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium with their tails up.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

CAF Champions league Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News MEC warns older men: ‘Stop enticing young girls with expensive gifts for Valentine’s Day’
Weather Does tropical cyclone Gezani pose a threat to SA? This is what you need to know
South Africa Ramaphosa in Ethiopia for AU summit on sustainable water availability as SA grapples with crisis
Crime Police arrest one of the hitmen involved in 2022 assassination of whistleblower Eric Phenya
News Will Ramaphosa’s decision degrade soldier morale? Professor explains why it could

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News