León brace sends Sundowns into Champions League quarterfinals

The Brazilians needed a win to advance from the group stage and started the match on the front foot.

Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League after a commanding 2-0 win over MC Alger at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A brace from Brayan Leon proved decisive as Miguel Cardoso and his charges progressed to the knockout phase alongside Al-Hilal from Group C.



Jayden Adams went close inside the opening minute with an effort that narrowly missed the target. Their bright start paid off when León gave the hosts the lead inside six minutes from close range.

The Colombian striker reacted quickest to a rebound to find the back of the net after MC Alger goalkeeper Alexis Guendouz palmed Arthur Sales’ shot into his path inside the box.

The visitors had moments where they threatened Ronwen Williams’ goal, but the Sundowns defence looked assured throughout the first half. Alger showed flashes in patches, yet they were largely outplayed by a more determined Sundowns side in front of their home support in Tshwane.

Masandawana could have gone into the break two goals ahead, but Teboho Mokoena was denied by the crossbar on the stroke of half-time after a flowing move orchestrated by Tashreeq Matthews.

León’s predatory instincts earned Sundowns a two-goal cushion in the 63rd minute after a quality cross from Aubrey Modiba on the left. The striker poked home at the near post to send the hosts into the knockout phase of the competition. Sundowns finished second in the group on nine points, two behind Al-Hilal, who beat Saint-Éloi Lupopo 1-0 in the other fixture.

The North Africans had no answers to a well-organised Sundowns outfit that controlled the contest with relative ease. Emotions ran high late on, with both benches involved in heated altercations and pushing incidents on more than one occasion.

Cardoso got his tactics spot on, and his side now head into Wednesday’s Betway Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium with their tails up.