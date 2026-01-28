Lilepo blasts Chiefs past Gallants

Whether it was a cross or a shot, the DR Congo winger's effort flew into the net.

Glody Lilepo’s thunderbolt from the blue handed Kaizer Chiefs a 1-0 Betway Premiership win over Marumo Gallants at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung on Wednesday.

Chiefs will not care

Lilepo smashed in a shot from outside the box from a tight angle, that in truth looked more like an attempted cross from the Congolese winger. But Chiefs will not care, as they ground out another narrow victory, in the process climbing above Orlando Pirates into second place in the table.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Ouaddou says league race is ‘like a marathon’

If Chiefs had hoped a return to South Africa would give them a better pitch to play on, they were left sorely disappointed.

The Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola has been a bumpy ride in Chiefs’ Caf Confederation Cup win over Zesco United on Sunday. And the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung was no better.

Chiefs battled to get their passing game going on the tricky surface. In the 5th minute, Asanele Velebayi saw the ball bobble in front of him, but still got a long range shot away that flew just over.

Gallants were dealing better with the conditions, though they did not really trouble Brandon Petersen in the Chiefs goal. The Amakhosi shot-stopper easily saved efforts from Christopher Sithole and Katlego Otladisa.

A near own goal

Chiefs were nearly handed a goal by Gallants in the 33rd minute.

Zitha Kwinika sent a speculative long ball into the area, and Washington Arubi came off his line to clear. Aginkoi Eroine however, did not seem to see his ‘keeper coming and leapt for a header that was on its way into the back of the net before Marvin Sikhosana made a vital clearance.

Arubi also tipped away a Kwinika cross that was drifting towards goal, while Velebayi put another effort wide of the near post at the other end.

Chiefs came out with more ambition in the second half, spreading the ball quickly to the wings. In the 53rd minute, Lebohang Maboe sent in a rasping low drive from the edge of the box but Arubi got down to make the save.

Lilepo strikes

And Amakhosi went in front in the 67th minute. Lilepo charged down the right wing and sent in a cross-shot that flew past Arubi and into the net. Whether it was deliberate is open to debate, but it was certainly Lilepo’s first Premiership goal since he netted against Stellenbosch in Chiefs’ first league match of the season.

Jaisen Clifford came on for Gallants, as the home side looked for a repeat of what happened in September. Clifford scored a last-gasp equaliser in that game. But in the 79th minute here, while he snuck in behind the Chiefs defence, he couldn’t beat Petersen.

ALSO READ: Cardoso shifts focus to Al-Hilal

Chiefs substitute Flavio Da Silva fired an effort just wide in the last few minutes but once again one goal was all Amakhosi needed.