Pirates coach Ouaddou says league race ‘is like a marathon’

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has shared his thoughts on whether his team has a realistic chance of winning the league title this season.



The Buccaneers are currently second behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership standings, having collected 29 points in 13 games. They trail the Brazilians by three points, but have two games in hand.



They next face bottom-placed Magesi FC in a league clash at home at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday (kick-off is at 6pm).

Having come second to Sundowns in the past three seasons, Pirates look poised to wrestle the title from Sundowns this season, but Ouaddou has warned the Happy People that the league is a marathon, so they must not count their chickens before they hatch.



“We’re focusing on ourselves this season, we’re not looking at the log standings. For us, it’s important to look at ourselves and which areas we need to improve, “said Ouaddou during a press conference at the Rand Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.



“This league is one of the best and toughest in Africa. I can guarantee you that. The race is like a marathon. You have to be consistent with every passing game.

“We have depth and good players. Everyone will get a chance to contribute. We want to win, and at the end of the league (season), we’ll count the points and see what happened.

“There’s a saying in French, ‘Don’t sell the bear skin before you’ve killed the bear.’ Step by step, we are working hard’,” added the Moroccan.

Pirates to go for clean sweep

Meanwhile, with Pirates having already won the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout and now in contention for the league and the Nedbank Cup, club captain Sibisi has reiterated the club’s ambition to go for a clean sweep this season.

“When you are representing such a big institution, you don’t have to hide the fact that you are going for everything,” said Sibisi.



“I think in our very first press conference this season, we said we wanted everything that’s up for grabs.

“Unfortunately, we fell short in the Champions League, but we managed to secure the other two trophies. There are still two more trophies – not only the championship, but the Nedbank Cup as well,” added the former Golden Arrows skipper.