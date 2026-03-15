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Chiefs deserved win against Durban City, says Kaze

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

15 March 2026

08:54 pm

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"It's a game that we controlled well since the first minute. This is three points we plainly deserved," said Kaze.

Chiefs deserved win against Durban City, says Kaze

JCedric Kaze co-coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the Betway Premiership match against Durban City at FNB Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

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Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze insists that his side deserved their victory against Durban City.

Amakhosi edged the Citizens 1-0 in a Betway Premiership match played at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. Glody Lilepo scored the only game of the match in the second half.

READ MORE: Lilepo cracker fires Chiefs past City

“It’s a game that we controlled well since the first minute. This is three points we plainly deserved,” Kaze told SuperSport TV.

“It’s gonna give everyone confidence, it’s gonna give everyone serenity to work and to have a good performance in our next game.

“I think in the first half we had the control of the game, but I feel like we weren’t enough in spaces to go forward and we took a lot of time to move the ball side to side which give the opponents to shift, we didn’t change the gear especially when we got into the opposition half,” he added.

With some fans losing hope after the team lost three successive matches, Kaze is hoping that Amakhosi have turned the corner and will improve going forward.

ALSO READ: Ouaddou says title race not over despite Pirates’ latest setback

“The supporters have always been there for the team and everyone has to know that every team goes through a rough patch. We went through it and we hope we are getting out of it and from this performance, we can only improve.”

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Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Maritzburg United F.C.

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