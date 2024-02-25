Riveiro happy as ‘sixy’ Pirates reach Nedbank Cup last 16

'It’s not about that (scoring a lot of goals), it’s about going to the next round," said the Buccaneers coach.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes his team could have scored even more goals in their 6-0 victory against Crystal Lake FC in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Lorch scores first Sundowns goal in win in Mauritania

The Buccaneers scored four goals in the first half, with the first three goals coming inside the first 33 minutes of the match.

Defender Tapelo Xoki got a brace for the Buccaneers, while Olisa Ndah, Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi, and Tshegofatso Mabasa each scored a goal to help the club win the match.

With over 20 chances created in the match, Riveiro believes his charges could have scored more, but, he is just happy to have made it through to the next round of the competition.

“It’s quite obvious that the difference is quite big. But still, I’m happy with the way we started. We didn’t make any space or room for any possible surprises, something which happens in these games,” Riveiro told SABC Sport.

“We were disciplined, we have a clean sheet, and we could have scored many goals. But it’s not about that (scoring a lot of goals), it’s about going to the next round and getting confidence for the next game.”

Crystal Lake barely created chances in the first stanza, but managed to pose some threat in the second half. Riveiro says if it wasn’t for goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, they could have easily got a consolation goal.

‘Unique opportunity’

“It was a unique opportunity for them. So, they will take any moment when they see that we are a little bit relaxed. The moment we lost a couple of balls in the wrong areas they immediately started to run and wanted to create something in transition,” Riveiro continued.

“If it wasn’t for Sipho, they could have at least scored one goal. But, it’s that type of a game, so, we have to appreciate the victory, six goals and move forward.”

With a spot in the next round of the Ke Yona Cup sealed, the Buccaneers will now take their focus back to the DStv Premiership.

ALSO READ: Banyana’s Magaia not entirely happy despite emphatic Olympic win

They have a week to prepare for their encounter against Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.