Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe honoured with Special Provincial Official Funeral

Moripe, who hailed from Atteridgeville in Gauteng and played in the 70s and 80s, was arguably one of the greatest football players South Africa has ever seen. Photo: X/@ProsportInt

‘God of football’ Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe will be laid to rest on Thursday during a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 granted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Pretoria Callies and Orlando Pirates legend passed away last week surrounded by family.

Moripe, who hailed from Atteridgeville in Gauteng and played in the 70s and 80s, was arguably one of the greatest football players South Africa has ever seen.

Following Moripe’s death, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting that the legend be granted this honour for his contribution to the football fraternity.

“Considered one of South Africa’s football legends, Mr Moripe leaves behind a lasting and powerful legacy that will never be forgotten”, said Lesufi.

Ramaphosa also ordered that the National Flag fly at half-mast in Gauteng on the day of the funeral.

Moripe was laid to rest on Thursday, in Atteridgeville.

Today the province lays to rest internationally renowned football legend, Lucas 'Masterpieces' Moripe. pic.twitter.com/QFrdWAvw1g — Gauteng Dept. of Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation (@GautengSACR) November 28, 2024

Midfield maestro

A respected midfield maestro during his playing days, Moripe began his football career in 1971 with Callies.

Because of his prowess, fans called him “The God of football” after he made a name for himself at Pretoria Callies where played in the National Professional Soccer League (NPSL).

Despite living under the apartheid regime, Moripe also managed to take his talents overseas during the early 1970s, playing in places such as Hong Kong and England.

He joined Orlando Pirates in 1981, but bouts with injuries caused him to retire early.

Tribute

However, he has always been admired and honoured for his achievements and as a legend of the game.

Earlier this year, sports broadcaster Robert Marawa paid tribute to Moripe.

“Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe is not just the name of a well-looked-after Stadium in Atteridgeville but belongs to a man who is still alive but struggling with ill health. The fans called this legend ‘The god of football’, playing for Pretoria Callies and Orlando Pirates,” said Marawa at the time.

In 2010, the football stadium in Atteridgeville was renamed the Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe Stadium in honour of the legendary football player.

