‘Luck not on our side’, Riveiro reacts to Pirates loss to Richards Bay

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has refused to fault any player for the shock home loss to Richards Bay.



This comes after the Buccaneers’ quest for second-place finish suffered a blow with a 1-0 loss to the Natal Rich Boys at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Sanele Barns scored the only goal of the match.



Riveiro said luck was not on their side on the day.



“Difficult to accept the result, but we have to do it. It [luck] was not in our side today. We tried everything to get the lead. I think we played a really good first 20 minutes. Maybe a little bit excited in the last third,” Riveiro told SuperSport TV after the game.



“We conceded a totally unnecessary goal from a throw-in and then we tried the whole game to at least equalise. I think the guys did than enough to run with at least one point tonight but yeah, we have to accept.



Pirates had many chances to find the equaliser, but Riveiro refused to blame his players for not converting them.



“Many chances, it was a game of small margins but I have nothing negative to tell the players.



“They gave their all, that’s the obligation, they tried until the end. Everybody was playing with his heart and today the luck was not on our side but we move.”



Pirates will next face TS Galaxy away in Mbombela on Saturday.