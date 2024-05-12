Mokwena questions his players on Sundowns unbeaten record

In an attempt to divert attention from his team, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena insists they are not focused on becoming South Africa’s first Invincibles.

The Brazilians have remarkably gone 26 games unbeaten following the 1-0 win over Royal AM on Saturday.



They have a chance to stretch the unbeaten record to 27 games against the same team on Tuesday. From then on, they will be left with away games to Stellenbosch FC and TS Galaxy before concluding their season at home to Cape Town City.



Finishing the season unbeaten will be the first of its kind in the PSL and Mokwena didn’t give much away in terms of what’s been said in the Sundowns change room.



“If I say that we are not talking about it then I would be lying,” Mokwena said following the narrow win over Royal AM at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.



“I did ask the question to say ‘when will we start talking about it?’ and I haven’t received an answer but I did ask the squad in one of my team talks and debrief sessions but I didn’t get an answer.”



Part of Sundowns’ dominance this season has been their mentality to fight until the final whistle. In a run that stretches back to last season, Masandawana are now 50 games without a defeat in the DStv Premiership.



“I tell them that I want more and they look at me like I’m crazy but I want more passes, I want them to rest more and recover,” Mokwena said on how he keeps his players on their toes.



“I want them to train better, watch their matches and do more corrections. I want them to want better performances from themselves. I want them to expect more from each other on the pitch and off the pitch.



“We also play with so much control and my worst feeling is when we play and there’s no control. Control means boxes are secured. When you’re on the other side there’s danger and on your side, you limit the danger. A lot of credit needs to go to these boys because we rotate.”