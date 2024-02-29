Spurs add former Pirates defender to their squad

The Urban Warriors becomes the eighth team that Gumede has played for since making his debut in top-flight football.

Struggling DStv Premiership outfit Cape Town Spurs have announced the signing of experienced defender Tshepo Gumede as they continue to boost their squad in an effort to try and escape relegation.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Msimango – I can see the pain in our supporters’ eyes

The former Orlando Pirates and Maritzburg United defender becomes the latest player to join Spurs after the club announced the signings of Siphesihle Maduna and Kadiel Amagi.

“Former Maritzburg United defender, Tshepo Gumede joins the Urban Warriors! Welcome Tshepo,” the club wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.



Gumede signs with Spurs after having parted ways with National First Division (NFD) club Maritzburg United earlier this month after only spending seven months with the club.

The Urban Warriors becomes the eighth team that Gumede has played for since making his debut in top-flight football at SuperSport United in 2011.

He has also played for Orlando Pirates, Platinum Stars, Cape Town City, AmaZulu, and Cape Umoya. The defender is already available for selection at the club with the team’s next fixture seeing them go up against TS Galaxy at home on Sunday.



ALSO READ: Yadah owner Magaya confident Billiat will do well at the club

The Urban Warriors need all the help they can get in their battle to survive the chop, with the team having begun the first half of the season horrifically.

The Mother City-based club are currently at the bottom of the league standings having only accumulated seven points in their last 17 matches.



The team also bowed out of the Nedbank Cup last-32 round after being edged 1-0 by Motsepe Foundation Championship side University of Pretoria (Tuks) last week.