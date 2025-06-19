Lunga unfazed by underdog tag ahead of Dortmund clash

'We might be underdogs but I think where we come from people know who Mamelodi Sundowns are,' said Lunga.

Divine Lunga of Mamelodi Sundowns during the FIFA Club World Cup departure at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, on 08 June 2025 ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns are so dominant in the South African Betway Premiership that they enter most matches as clear favourites. But Saturday’s FIFA Club World Cup clash against German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund is a different prospect altogether.

ALSO READ: Cardoso’s Zwane u-turn raises more questions than answers

Sundowns currently top Group F with three points following their hard-fought 1-0 win over Ulsan HD on Wednesday. However, it’s Dortmund who are expected to take control of the upcoming encounter at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

Lunga – ‘Everyone knows what Dortmund are capable of’

Victory for the Brazilians would secure their place in the knockout stage with one group match to spare. While defender Divine Lunga acknowledges that Sundowns will be viewed as underdogs against the star-studded Bundesliga side, he remains confident in their ability to compete at this level.

“We’re traveling on Thursday, and I think it’s a good thing that we’re traveling early so that we get used to Cincinnati because we don’t know much about the city,” he said.

“Everyone knows what Dortmund are capable of. They are not a small team, they are guns but even us we might be underdogs but I think where we come from people know who Mamelodi Sundowns are.

“They know what happens when you meet Sundowns but I think even Dortmund as well. I even read an interview of their coach talking about us so I think it will be a tough game and it’s not going to be an easy one.”

Lunga was one of the standout performers in the narrow win over Ulsan, where he earned a starting berth ahead of Aubrey Modiba at left-back. The Zimbabwean international, who impressed with a disciplined display, was quick to praise the Sundowns technical team for their tactical preparation.

“I feel happy about the win and I think we gave it our all. Everyone fought and we fought to get the win and I’m happy about the victory. We analysed their games that they played before they [Ulsan] came this side so we expected their approach,” Lunga concluded.

Dortmund injuries

Dortmund will be without the influential duo of Nico Schlotterbeck and Emre Can, both sidelined through injury but Sundowns will need to keep a close watch on Dortmund’s exciting new signing Jobe Bellingham, who made his debut off the bench in the match against Fluminense.

ALSO READ: Sundowns add to Club World Cup loot

For Tashreeq Matthews, the encounter offers a unique opportunity to go up against his former club, having come through the Dortmund youth ranks earlier in his career. Dortmund head coach Niko Kovač will look to striker Serhou Guirassy to provide the firepower up front. The Guinea international enjoyed a prolific campaign in Germany, scoring 21 goals in the league.