Lupopo coach explains how they humbled Pirates

'We were sharp, especially in transition,' said Guy Bukasa.

FC St Eloi Lupopo head coach Guy Buaksa said sharpness on the counter-attack was key in his side’s stunning 3-0 win over Orlando Pirates in the first leg of their Caf Champions League final qualifier at the Stade Kibasa Maliba in Lubumbashi on Sunday.

The DR Congo giants powered past Abdeslam Ouaddou’s Buccaneers, leaving Pirates with a mountain to climb at Orlando Stadium in the second leg on Saturday at Orlando Stadium.

Lupopo coach Bukasa – ‘We knew their strengths’

An early goal from Kashala Wanet gave Lupopo the lead and the home side rammed home their advantage in the later stages, with Dramane Kambou and Jean Benoit Tukumbane Banga also getting on the scoresheet.

“We knew their (Pirates’) strengths and it showed,” said Bukasa at the post match press conference.

“They kept possession, they were very good, and we were sharp, especially in transition.

“That was the key, the secret to holding our own against a team like that. We were very patient. We let them have the ball when we needed to, and we knew how to take advantage of our strong moments. The team is improving … there is still a lot to do.”

The Lupopo coach added that his side would again look to stifle Pirates on Saturday. The Buccaneers will need a near-faultless display to have any chance of overcoming the deficit and reaching the group stages of this season’s Champions League.

An early exit from the competition would be a huge blow for Pirates, who made it all the way to the semifinals of last year’s competition.

‘They still caused us problems’

“We will analyse this match and define the strategy for the return leg later this week,” added Bukasa.

“They (Pirates) still caused us problems. We need to pin them down well to overcome each challenge. It won’t be the same type of match, but they will have possession like here. It’s up to us to find the right formula so they don’t pose a threat.”