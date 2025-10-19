Pirates suffer shock defeat in Champions League clash in DRC

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made three changes to the team that started the Carling Knockout last-16 clash against Siwelele FC.

Orlando Pirates’ quest to reach the group stages of the CAF Champions League suffered a setback when they suffered a 3-0 defeat to DRC’s Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the first leg of the second round at Stade Frederic Kibassa Maliba on Sunday.

The loss left the Buccaneers with a huge mountain to climb heading into the second leg in Orlando on Saturday.



Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made three changes to the team that started the Carling Knockout last-16 clash against Siwelele FC. Captain Nkosinathi Sibisi returned to the starting eleven in place of Lebone Seema, while Sipho Mbule was given a start in place of the injured Relebohile Mofokeng. Kamogelo Sebelebele also returned to the starting line-up in place of Oswin Appollis.



Evidence Makgopa, who scored the third goal for Bafana Bafana during their 3-0 victory over Rwanda in a FIFA World Cup qualifier midweek, was again given the nod upfront as a lone striker.

Wanet Kashala gave the home side the perfect start to the match when he put them in the lead in the fifth minute after the visitors failed to clear the danger.

The goal rattled the Buccaneers somehow and they resorted to defending deep and thereby allowing Lupopo to put pressure on them earlier on in the game.

Pirates were awarded a free kick in a promising position in the 15th minute, which was taken by Deon Hotto and the ball eventually landed on the feet of Makgopa who fired in a shot at goal, but his shot was saved by Lupopo goalkeeper Simon Medjo.

The Buccaneers slowly found their rhythm as the game progressed and they launched their own attacks, but the Lupopo defence stood strong.

With both sets of players seemingly affected by the simmering heat in Lubumbashi, the pace of the game slowed down and the referee called for the cooling break just after the half-hour mark.

Lupopo led Pirates 1-0 during the half-time break.

Ouaddou introduced Oswin Appollis and Thalente Mbatha for Sebelebele and Masindi Nemtajela respectively at the start of the second half as he tried to change the complexion of the game.

However, much like the first half, it was the hosts who were quick off the mark in the second half, but Sipho Chaine kept Pirates in the game by producing good saves.

Chaine, however, could not deny Lupopo their second goal and they found it through Dramane Kambou in the 70th minute.

Pirates tried to find the away goal and they thought they got it in the 86th minute through Deon Hotto, but the goal was disallowed for a foul.

Three minutes later, Jean Benoît Tukumbane put the game beyond Pirates’ reach when he netted the third goal for Lupopo.