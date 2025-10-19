Sundowns cruise past Remo Stars in CAF Champions League opener

Sundowns went into the break with a comfortable 2–0 lead after a composed and clinical first-half display.

Mamelodi Sundowns opened their 2025/26 CAF Champions League campaign with a commanding 5–1 victory over Nigeria’s Remo Stars at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium on Sunday.

Tashreeq Matthews, Peter Shalulile, Miguel Reisinho, Arthur Sales and Katlego Ntsabeleng were all on target for the Brazilians, while Samson Olasupo netted a late consolation for the hosts, who were outplayed in the first leg preliminary second round match

Sundowns went into the break with a comfortable 2–0 lead after a composed and clinical first-half display. The visitors started on the front foot, eager for an early breakthrough, but were met with aggressive defending from the Nigerian side.

The opening exchanges were fiercely contested, with Stars refusing to allow Sundowns time or space to find their rhythm. Nuno Santos forced a save from goalkeeper Serge Obassa in the 10th minute with a low drive, before Matthews broke the deadlock two minutes later. The winger produced a moment of individual brilliance, shrugging off his marker and firing a powerful left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Despite taking the lead, Sundowns momentarily eased off under the humid Abuja conditions, allowing the hosts to gain some control. After a scheduled water break in the 26th minute, the South African champions reasserted their dominance.

Miguel Reisinho nearly doubled the advantage with a firm header that forced Obassa into a sharp save following Marcelo Allende’s pinpoint free-kick.Three minutes before half-time, Shalulile made it 2–0, holding off his marker before calmly slotting past the advancing Obassa to give Sundowns a healthy cushion at the interval.

Khuliso Mudau embarked on one of his trademark runs down the right before cutting the ball across for Reisinho, who tapped home just after the hour mark. It was a moment of redemption for the Portuguese midfielder, who was sent off in the Carling Knockout clash against Marumo Gallants before the FIFA break.

Stars showed some fight late on, with Olasupo rattling the crossbar in the 73rd minute. Minutes later, Sales extended Sundowns’ lead to 4–0 with a composed finish after being played through on goal. Olasupo eventually got his reward after wrong-footing Ronwen Williams to score what proved to be a mere consolation.

Substitute Ntsabeleng closed off the scoring late in the match as he scored his first goal in Sundowns colours after joining on loan from FC Dallas.



The two sides will meet again next Sunday, with the aggregate winner advancing to the group stages of Africa’s premier club competition.