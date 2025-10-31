Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Lupopo respond to reports that Pirates have laid complaint against them

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

31 October 2025

12:58 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

“FC Lupopo will play in the group stage,” said Lupopo’s general secretary Don Jean-Luc Kapend.

Lupopo responds to reports that Pirates have laid complaint against them

Sihle Nduli of Orlando Pirates challenged by Ramos Kashala Wanet of Saint Eloi Lupopo during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 match at Orlando Stadium last Saturday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have reportedly laid complaints to CAF against Saint-Eloi Lupopo head coach Guy Bukasa and two of their players, Henoc Molia and Ramos Kashala Wanet.

Lupopo knocked Pirates out of the CAF Champions League last week after winning 5-4 on penalties, following a 3-3 aggregate draw over two legs.

ALSO READ: Can Pirates go the distance with pound for pound kings Sundowns?

Pirates lost 3-0 to the DR Congo outfit in the first leg of the second preliminary round in Lubumbashi, before bouncing back with a victory by the same scoreline in the second leg at Orlando Stadium.

Now following their exit, the Buccaneers have reportedly lodged three complaints against Bukasa, Molia and Kashala Wanet. According to the reports, Pirates allege that officials should not have allowed Bukasa to sit on the bench due to a suspension he received while in charge of DR Congo Under-20.

The Buccaneers also claim that Lupopo registered Molia after the transfer window closed, thereby violating CAF registration rules. The also question Kashala eligibility claiming that the player holds two different passports.

Lupopo’s general secretary Don Jean-Luc Kapend, however, has dismissed the reports insisting that his club will play in the CAF Champions’ League group stages.

“Article 29.6 of the 2025 CAF competition regulations is clear. Suspensions of more than one match only apply to the category in which they were imposed, in this case the U20s,” Kapend told Congolese football outlet Foot RDC.

ALSO READ: Pirates make first trip as Arrows eye Carling Knockout title

“Today, everything is computerized. The schedule for the second round was from September 1 to 30. Kashala was registered in the CMS system on September 29. At this stage, we’re not cheating.

“FC Lupopo will play in the group stage,” added Kapend.

Read more on these topics

CAF Champions league Confederation of African Football (CAF) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘I saw how politicians protect their dirty laundry’: Xolani Khumalo speaks about his plans for Ekurhuleni
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Can you imagine?
News Missing SA man in Myanmar scam found in Thailand prison
News ‘I’ll give you zero’: Mashatile on the DA’s governance in Western Cape
News Johannesburg being held hostage over R10 billion municipal workers deal

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now