Maart bids emotional farewell to Chiefs after move to Austria

“This is a huge chance for me to play in Europe,” said Maart.

Yusuf Maart has expressed his excitement following his move to SV Ried.



The newly promoted Austrian side unveiled the former Kaizer Chiefs captain on Tuesday.



“This is a huge chance for me to play in Europe,” Maart told Reid media.

“I’m looking forward to this new experience. I want to show my best in every game and also be a strong part of the team off the pitch.

“I know that Austrian football is very intense and physical. Ried has a great atmosphere in their stadium, and the fans are known for it.”

Maart also penned an emotional letter to his former clubs Sekhukhune United and Chiefs.



“Firstly, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Chairman and CEO of Sekhukhune United for believing in my talent,” read the letter, which was shared by his agency, P Management.

“Their unwavering support and the leadership opportunities they provided were pivotal in shaping not only my confidence as a player but also as a person. The lessons I’ve learned will stay with me forever.

“I would also like to thank the Chairman of Kaizer Chiefs and the entire management for entrusting me with the honor of wearing the armband. Leading one of the biggest and most prestigious teams on the continent is something I will always cherish and be proud of.

“To all the coaches who have guided me throughout my journey, I am beyond grateful. The knowledge and wisdom you’ve shared have helped me grow in ways that go beyond the game itself. Your influence has shaped me into the player I am today.

“To my teammates, thank you for your support, and the unforgettable moments we’ve shared on and off the field. But most importantly. I want to thank the Amakhosi faithful – the fans. Your unwavering belief in us through both the triumphs and the challenges has been a constant source of motivation.



“Amakhosi for Life.”