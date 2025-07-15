Pirates’ Mofokeng gets five nominations for PSL Awards

It's Mofokeng v Ribeiro v Makgalwa for the main awards.

Relebohile Mofokeng has been nominated for five PSL Awards. Picture: Backpagepix

Orlando Pirates led the way on Tuesday, as the nominations for the Premier Soccer League Awards were announced.

The Buccaneers had 13 nominations in nine categories, with Pirates attacking star Relebohile Mofokeng earning five nominations on his own.

Pirates’ Mofokeng up for the two big ones

The 20 year-old Mofokeng was nominated alongside Mamelodi Sundowns star striker Lucas Ribeiro and Sekhukhune United attacking midfielder Keletso Makgalwa for the two most prestigious awards – the PSL Footballer of the Season Award and the Betway Premiership Players’ Player of the Season.

Mofokeng was also nominated for the Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season,

The MTN8 Last Man Standing and the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player.

The skilful Buccaneers attacker won both the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player and the Young Player of the Season awards in the 2023/24 campaign.

This season, Mofokeng starred for Pirates as they won the MTN8, came second in the DStv Premiership, reached the semifinals of the Caf Champions League, and the final of the Nedbank Cup.

Ribeiro’s nominations come off the back of a brilliant season with Sundowns, in which he scored 21 goals and provided 14 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

Sundowns romped to an eighth consecutive Premiership title, so it is not surprising they have at least one nomination in all of the Betway Premiership categories.

Chiefs guaranteed one award

Kaizer Chiefs, meanwhile, are guaranteed at least one award as all three of the nominations for Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament came from the ranks of Amakhosi.

Chiefs beat Pirates 2-1 in the final to win their first trophy in a decade. Amakhosi defender Inacio Miguel and forwards Gaston Sirino and Pule Mmodi are the nominees for Player of the Tournament.

Chiefs’ Glody Lilepo was also nominated for Goal of the Season for long-range effort against Marumo Gallants.

Amakhosi also earned a nomination for the DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season. Chiefs won the Diski Challenge title, and captain Ntandoyenkosi Nkosi, who has since joined TS Galaxy, had been nominated in that category.

All the nominees

PSL Footballer of the Season – Lucas Ribeiro (Sundowns), Keletso Makgalwa (Sekhukhune), Relebohile Mofokeng Pirates)

Betway Premiership Players’ Player of the Season – Lucas Ribeiro (Sundowns) Keletso Makgalwa (Sekhukhune), Relebohile Mofokeng (Pirates)

Betway Premiership Coach of the Season – Steve Barker (Stellenbosch), Miguel Cardoso (Sundowns), Jose Riveiro (Pirates)

Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season – Malibongwe Khoza (Sundowns), Relebohile Mofokeng (Pirates), Mohau Nkota (Pirates)

Betway Premiership Midfielder of the Season – Marcelo Allende (Sundowns), Makheleni Makhaula (Pirates), Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns)

Betway Premiership Defender of the Season – Grant Kekana (Sundowns), Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Pirates)

Betway Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season – Sipho Chaine (Pirates), Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi), Ronwen Williams (Sundowns)

Betway Premiership Goal of the Season – Fawaaz Basadien (Stellebosch), Lucas Ribeiro (Sundowns), Glody Lilepo (Chiefs)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament – Inacio Miguel (Chiefs) Gaston Sirino (Chiefs), Pule Mmodi (Chiefs)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player – Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Pirates), Relebohile Mofokeng (Pirates), Mohau Nkota (Pirates)

Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament – Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi), Edmore Chirambadare (Magesi), Iqraam Rayners (Sundowns)

MTN8 Last Man Standing – Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch), Deon Hotto (Pirates) Relebohile Mofokeng (Pirates)

Motsepe Foundation Championship Players’ Player of the Season – Banele Hlophe (JDR Stars), Joslin Kamatuka (Durban City) Muzomuhle Khanyi (Hungry Lions),

Motsepe Foundation Championship Goalkeeper of the Season – Emile Lako (Casric Stars), Sekhoane Moerane (Orbit College), Dumisani Msibi (Durban City)

Motsepe Foundation Championship Young Player of the Season – Luke Baartman (CT Spurs), Thabo Lekhatla (Casric Stars), Siphamandla Mhlongo (Milford FC)

DSTV Diski Challenge Player of the Season – Gomolemo Kekana (Sundowns), Ntandoyenkosi Nkosi (Chiefs), Tylon Smith (Stellenbosch)

Referee of the Season – Luxolo Badi, Masixole Bambiso, Olani Kwinda

Assistant Referee of the Season – Kgara Mokoena, Romario Phiri, Khamusi Razwimisani