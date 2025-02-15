Mabasa nets hat-trick as Pirates rout Baroka to reach Cup quarters

Mabasa was the hero as Pirates booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup.

Tshegofatso Mabasa scored a hat-trick as Orlando Pirates booked their place in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals after securing a convincing 3-1 victory over Motsepe Foundation Championship side Baroka FC at the Orlando Stadium in the round of 16 on Saturday.



As expected, the Buccaneers dominated possession from the first whistle with Bakgaga applying a low blow and trying to catch the hosts on a counter attack.



Mabasa tried a volley in the 21st minute, before Patrick Maswanganyi saw his shot being saved by Malcom Jacobs as Pirates tried to break the deadlock.



Mabasa then made amends of his earlier miss in the 30th minute when he tapped the ball in from a cross from Deon Hotto.



The visitors looked to respond as they launched some attacks of their own, but it was the hosts who doubled their lead through Mabasa at the stroke of halftime. The striker finished off a perfectly laid cross from Maswanganyi.



Pirates went into the break with a comfortable and deserved two-nil lead and Baroka had a mountain to climb in the second half.



The second half started much like the first with Pirates dominated ball possession and they almost scored the third goal in the 52nd minute through Maswanganyi, but Jacobs pulled off a good save to deny him.



A minute later substitute Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo hit the woodwork with Jacobs well-beaten.



It didn’t take long for the Buccaneers to find the third goal though and it was Mabasa again who finished off another good move from Pirates.



Sydney Malivha pulled one back for Bakgaga in the 75th minute, but the damage had already been done as the Buccaneers march on to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup.