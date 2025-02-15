Mbatha boost for Pirates ahead of Cup clash against Baroka

The Buccaneers will take on the Motsepe Foundation Championship side at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Orlando Pirates have provided an injury update on midfielder Thalente Mbatha ahead of their Nedbank Cup last-16 match against Baroka FC.

The Buccaneers will take on the Motsepe Foundation Championship side at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kickoff at 3pm).



ALSO READ: Chiefs set CAF target with Nedbank Cup their best hope



Mbatha missed Pirates’ clash against Mamelodi Sundowns, which Bucs lost 4-1 due to an injury he suffered during the 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United.



In a statement, Pirates announced that Mbatha could make a return to the side for the Baroka clash. Bad news for the Buccaneers though is that the club will still be without defender Thabiso Sesane, who also missed the loss against Sundowns because of an injury.



“Bucs defender Thabiso Sesane will likely miss out once more following an injury sustained during Pirates’ victory against Sekhukhune United in Polokwane last week.

“However, the hosts could be bolstered by the return of midfielder Thalente Mbatha, whose foot injury ruled him out of the trip to the country’s capital over the weekend,” read the statement from Pirates.



Meanwhile, as previously reported, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has declined to respond to questions surrounding the absence of talented winger Monnapule Saleng.

Saleng has been a notable absentee from the Buccaneers’ matchday squad since December last year when he featured for the club in a goalless draw against Al Ahly at Orlando Stadium in the CAF Champions League group stages.



“I don’t speak about the health of my players; it’s something that belongs to the private space,” said Riveiro.

“The moments the club feels it’s time to speak about which players are injured and how long they are going to take, which moment of the process they’re in, they’ll do it. It’s not part of my job description; it’s not an ethical thing.



