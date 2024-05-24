Mabunda praises winning mentality of Mamelodi Sundowns

"I can't believe that the boys are still so energetic, disciplined and remain so concentrated on winning the remaining games," he said.

All eyes will be at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday as Mamelodi Sundowns will be attempting to do what no other team in the history of the PSL has ever done, and that is to end the season unbeaten.



Should the Brazilians avoid defeat against Cape Town City in their own backyard, they will become South Africa’s first Invincibles.



There will be a trophy handover ceremony for the DStv Premiership champions after the game.



Sundowns legend and former Bafana Bafana midfielder Tiyani Mabunda is blown away by the unrelenting mentality of the team that is unbeaten in 29 games.



“You know it is difficult towards the end of the season. The fact that the boys are still winning even after the league has already been wrapped up and to still have the energy to push and refuse to lose a match is incredible.”



It has been an incredible season for Masandawana that could even get better if they win the Nedbank Cup.



They have already bagged the league and the African Football League. Orlando Pirates stand in their way of a third piece of silverware. The two rivals will meet in front of a sold-out crowd at the Mbombela Stadium on June 1.



“There’s a saying that was once said in our change room in one of our team talks where Coach Manqoba Mngqithi was giving an illustration of a crocodile,” Mabunda recalled.



“It eats and can stay for hours without eating. The mouth can still be open without the crocodile wanting to eat but the moment it runs out, it wants to eat again but with this team, it’s totally different because even after winning the league, they want to win another one.



“After winning the African Football League, they want to win something else so they don’t get enough of the success, but success is their driving force. They want to set the bar higher and write their own history and that has been key for me.”