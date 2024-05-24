SuperSport looking to end season on positive note

"The boys are good, we're on a good run and everyone is feeling good and you can see a lot of smiles," he said.

SuperSport United are looking to close the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season on a positive note when they make the short trip to Soweto to play Orlando Pirates.

ALSO READ: Makhanya backs Pirates to challenge Sundowns next season



Matsatsantsa a Pitori can end fourth on the log standings with a win over the Buccaneers at Orlando Stadium and results go their way elsewhere.



On the other hand, Pirates are also hoping to register three points to pip Stellenbosch FC into second place and qualify for the Caf Champions League.



SuperSport goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, who will be playing his final game for the club as his two-year loan deal from Mamelodi Sundowns comes to an end, says they are up for the challenge.



“The boys are good, we’re on a good run and everyone is feeling good and you can see a lot of smiles,” he said.



“We want to end it in a good way by trying to get to that fourth place. We introduced a lot of youngsters but look at where we are on the log. We had a lot of Caf games and the youngsters have gained some experience.



“We have a lot of good talent coming up. That’s one thing we can pride ourselves on is that there are a lot of debuts and the guys have been doing well. You can see next season they will be a formidable team.”



United come into the game on the back of two clean sheets following the goalless draw against Cape Town Spurs and 2-0 win over Moroka Swallows. In stark contrast, Pirates have lost their last two games to Richards Bay and TS Galaxy.



“It was disappointing to concede to Sekhukhune United like that. We should have actually won the game but it’s been a while since we had three (clean sheets) a row,” Goss concluded.



“I doubt we had three in a row last season so it’s a good feeling and credit must go to the defence because I don’t do it alone. They have to chip in when I’m not there and I also do the same when they are not there.”



ALSO READ: Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns stars suspended for final league games



The 30-year-old will return to his parent club having spent the past two seasons on loan at United where he rediscovered his form and broke into the Bafana Bafana team as a third choice goalkeeper behind Ronwen Williams and Veli Mothwa.