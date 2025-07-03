Seen at the Village! – Two more new Chiefs recruits

The pair were present in a video released by Chiefs on their YouTube channel on Wednesday.

Paseka Mako (left) and Thabiso Monyane at the Kaizer Chiefs Village. Picture: Kaizer Chiefs/YouTube still-shot.

Kaizer Chiefs’ new signings Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako have been spotted training at the Chiefs Village in Naturena.

Amakhosi have not yet officially announced the signing of Mako and Monyane, who are free agents after being released by Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs pair spotted

The pair, however, were present in a video released by Chiefs on their YouTube channel on Wednesday, showing players going through their paces at the Village.

Amakhosi did announce the signing of left back Nkanyiso Shinga, midfielder Ethan Chislett and striker Flavio Silva on Tuesday via their social media platforms.

The Chiefs squad were expected to depart Thursday for a pre-season camp in the Netherlands.

Matlou U-turn?

Amakhosi, meanwhile, were reported by FarPost on Thursday to have made a u-turn on giving midfielder George Matlou a new short term deal.

The 26 year-old Matlou was reported to be leaving Chiefs when his current deal ran out at the end of last month. But it seems Amakhosi management have had a change of heart.