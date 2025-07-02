Betway PSL

Official: Pirates beat rivals Chiefs to Appollis’ signature

By Khaya Ndubane

2 July 2025

He becomes the Buccaneers' ninth acquisition of the current transfer window.

Oswin Appollis has joined Orlando Pirates from Polokwane City. Photo: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of Oswin Appollis from Polokwane City.

The Bafana Bafana winger joins Pirates after spending two years with Rise and Shine, where he made 59 appearances, scored nine goals, and made six assists.

His good displays for City saw him receiving regular call-ups from Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

“Orlando Pirates is pleased to welcome Oswin Appollis,” read a tweet from Pirates on Wednesday.

He becomes the Buccaneers’ ninth acquisition of the current transfer window after the club announced the signings of Sipho Mbule (from Mamelodi Sundowns), Yanela Mbuthuma (Richards Bay), Masindi Nemtajela (Marumo Gallants), Tshepang Moremi (AmaZulu), Nkosikhona Ndaba (Richards Bay), Sinoxolo Kwayiba (Chippa United), Tshepo Mashiloane (Baroka), and Sihle Nduli (Stellenbosch FC).

Appollis has been linked with Pirates rivals, Kaizer Chiefs. but the Buccaneers have moved swiftly to snatch the Bafana winger.







Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

