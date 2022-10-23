Makhaula calls on AmaZulu to ‘man-up’ against Chiefs in MTN8

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Makhehleni Makhaula says AmaZulu FC are no pushovers or underdogs in their MTN8 semifinal battle with Kaizer Chiefs.

The two sides meet at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday afternoon for the second and decisive leg of the semifinals.

Usuthu have a slight advantage going into the match after scoring an away goal in the first leg 1-1 draw in Johannesburg a fortnight ago.

Makhaula, however, knows that that result counts for nothing as they prepare for a new challenge that Chiefs will throw at them in their own backyard.

“We need real men on Sunday because we are playing against Chiefs, who have a lot of supporters in Durban,” Makhaula told the media.

“If we become scared and suffer from stage fright, then it’s going to be a problem. So we really need men who will go there and fight because we do create chances.”

Makhaula says Chiefs are also not playing that well and if they put in a good enough effort, AmaZulu will come out with a win and go through to meet Orlando Pirates in the final.

“Chiefs are not playing so well and you saw them against TS Galaxy on Wednesday, they drew,” he says.

Makhaula was rested in Usuthu’s last game against Maritzburg United as he was already on three yellow cards.

“He (coach Romain Folz) saved me because I have three yellow cards. It was possible that I would have gotten a yellow (and been suspended). Now I’m fresh and ready for the Chiefs.”

He says he wants to entrench his name in AmaZulu’s history books by becoming the first captain at the club since 1992 to lift a trophy.

“I have told them (players) that we need to make our own history. I also need to make history to say there was a captain of the club called Makhaula, who lifted the MTN8.

“They know how much we need this trophy and they know it is do or die on Sunday,” adds Makhaula.