‘I could not sleep,’ says Makhaula of his move to Pirates 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Makhehleni Makhaula’s move to Orlando Pirates is an epitome of the old saying, ‘a dream delayed is not a dream denied’.

Like almost any young boy who grew up in Mohlakeng, a township on the western outskirts of Joburg, Makhaula also had big soccer dreams.

Top of those dreams for Makhaula was to play in the famed Soweto derby where his new team Pirates play against Kaizer Chiefs.

“It came as a surprise to me,” says the 33-year-old midfield grafter of his sudden move from AmaZulu FC.

“My agent spoke to me about it. They had called him at night, and he phoned me then and told me, ‘hey baba you are going’.

“And I was like, ‘are you serious’, and he said yes. I was happy because my family is on this side and it is a team I have always wanted to play for,” added Makhaula.

But did he go back to sleep after hearing the news? “No. I couldn’t sleep. You can’t sleep when you just heard you will be playing for a big club like this.

“I could not sleep, I just watched TV… Even the calls came flooding and I had to switch off my phone.

“A lot of people were happy for me, especially my family and friends who have always supported me.”

Happy to work his way into the team

And the dream of playing in the Soweto derby has come early for Makhaula with Pirates visiting Chiefs at FNB Stadium for a DStv clash on Saturday.

“There are obviously a bit of nerves. I have never played in front of more than 90 000 people before,” admitted Makhaula.

“But I am looking forward to it. I am working hard at training each and every day so that it is up to the coach to select me.

“Even if he gives me 10 or five minutes… I am always raising my hand for selection,” says Makhaula.

At Usuthu, Makhaula was the captain and the first name the coach put down when selecting his starting team.

But at Pirates, Makhaula has to work his way into the starting team. He has made a few cameo appearances from the bench since joining in January.

“It is normal for me. When I got to AmaZulu I didn’t just walk into the starting lineup. I worked myself into the team,” says Makhaula.