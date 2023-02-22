PSL club owner’s son throws tantrum after being subbed

Mgosi Squad

Golden Arrows’ win over Kaizer Chiefs was soured by one of their players’ behaviour after his substitution, Phakaaathi has heard.



Lungelo Dube, who is club owner Mato Madlala’s son, was substituted just 35 minutes into the game as he was having a bad day.



The central midfielder was not coping with the pace of the game with Siyethemba Sithebe and Yusuf Maart pulling the strings for Amakhosi.



He was replaced by Siyabonga Khumalo who came on and stopped Chiefs’ midfield dominance, while Arrows started to play well.



But it has since emerged that Dube did not take kindly to this move by the coaches and threw a tantrum in the dressing room.



“He was visibly unhappy and didn’t come back to sit on the bench after half-time,” said a source.



“He just left and I am not sure if he sat in the stands or went to the team bus. But he was not there.”