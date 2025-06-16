Chiefs set to renew pursuit of Sundowns outcast

His absence from Miguel Cardoso's Club World Cup squad may be the clearest indication that he's not in the coach's plans.

Terrence Mashego and Malibongwe Khoza of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate with the Betway Premiership trophy at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 18, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs are expected to revive their interest in Mamelodi Sundowns defender Terrence Mashego following his omission from the club’s FIFA Club World Cup squad currently in the United States.

Mashego, who joined the Brazilians from Cape Town City in 2022, endured a frustrating 2024/25 campaign, making just five Betway Premiership appearances as he slipped behind Aubrey Modiba, Divine Lunga and youngster Asekho Tiwani in the pecking order.

The 28-year-old Bafana Bafana international, who was part of the squad that claimed a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, is believed to be open to a move in search of regular game time.

Chiefs were reportedly interested in securing his services in the previous transfer window, but Sundowns opted to retain the Mamelodi-born defender.

With Chiefs now prioritising reinforcements on the left side of their defence, sources close to the club suggest Mashego is high on their shortlist. His absence from Miguel Cardoso’s Club World Cup squad may be the clearest indication that he’s not in the coach’s plans.

Mashego still has a year remaining on his contract and the potential switch to Amakhosi could suit all parties involved. Mashego is eager to rejuvenate his career and regain his place in the national team setup.