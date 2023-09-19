Local Soccer

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

19 Sep 2023

12:02 pm

Martin happy with Usuthu’s win but praises Citizens 

“I won the game, but I am being honest. Same as the other days where we lost, or we drew and I thought we deserved more," says Martin.

Pablo Martin, the head coach of AmaZulu FC celebrates the third goal during the DStv Premiership match against Cape Town City FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 17 September 2023. Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

AmaZulu FC’s coach Pablo Martin couldn’t contain his excitement as his team secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Cape Town City on Sunday. 

The victory came courtesy of Junior Dion’s quick brace in the added time of the second half. 

Martin was seen celebrating enthusiastically, even hugging his assistant referees in the heat of the moment.

After the game, Martin didn’t hesitate to share his honest thoughts. 

He acknowledged that Cape Town City deserved more from the match, given their dominance. 

However, he commended his own team, Usuthu, for their resilience and fighting spirit that led to the win.

In Martin’s words, “We are far from the level I want. They were better than us – that is the reality.” 

He emphasized that despite the victory, he believed City had performed better, echoing similar sentiments from previous matches where he felt his team deserved better results.

One such instance was a few weeks ago when AmaZulu FC suffered a 3-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs. Despite playing a well-structured game, they couldn’t prevent Amakhosi from securing three goals and clinching a crucial win with three valuable points.

“I won the game, but I am being honest. Same as the other days where we lost, or we drew and I thought we deserved more.”

Martin shows respect for City

Martin’s candid assessment of his team’s performance shows his commitment to improvement and his respect for opponents, even in the face of victory.

“Today, I felt they (City) deserved more. And with this I don’t mean our players did not deserve to win because they fought to the end and took their chances. 

“But I just think right now they are a better team than us. They have been working on the same idea for two years and you can see the difference. 

“They also have good quality players and when you are in the field next to them you feel it and we suffered a lot. 

“But football can be about that at times – suffering and knowing how to overcome difficulties.” 

