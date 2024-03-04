Maswanganyi wants a faster Pirates start against Spurs

'I think there are lots of games that are going to be tough for us,' said the Bucs midfielder.

After narrowly beating Polokwane City FC, Orlando Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi is happy the Buccaneers have something to work on heading into Wednesday’s DStv Premiership game at home to Cape Town Spurs.

Maswanganyi reckons Pirates started the match slowly against Rise and Shine, though they ended up winning Saturday’s game 1-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Evidence Makgopa got the winner for Jose Riveiro’s side with a diving header.

“It was a great effort from everyone, I think we started the game slowly. But that’s something we can work on going to the next game. I think there are lots of games that are going to be tough for us,” said the Bucs midfielder after being named Man-of-the-Match

“I mean coming here (to Polokwane) it wasn’t easy. Playing away from home is always tough, but we managed to get one goal to win the game, it was a very important result.”

The victory was vital for the Buccaneers in their bid to finish the season in second place, with their main objective to get back to playing to Caf Champions League football next season.

The Buccaneers were involved in the continental competition this campaign, but had a disappointing run after failing to reach the group stages.

Not easy

To finish as runners-up behind runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns won’t be simple for Pirates, with other teams above them on the table also holding Champions League ambitions. Mamelodi Sundowns are making the title race a procession, making the more interesting battle the one to finish in second.

The Sea Robbers are currently in fourth spot on the log with 29 points after 18 matches, 13 points behind Sunowns, and just two points behind second-placed Cape Town City and third-place SuperSport United, who have 31 points.