15 Jul 2024

Goss headed back to SuperSport

The goalkeeper spent the last two seasons on loan at Matsatsantsa a Pitori .

Ricardo Goss is set to move back to SuperSport United on a permanent deal. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Ricardo Goss is on the verge of re-joining SuperSport United on a permanent deal from Mamelodi Sundowns. The goalkeeper spent the last two seasons on loan at Matsatsantsa a Pitori where he rediscovered his form that earned him a place in the Bafana Bafana team.

Goss was part of the Bafana squad that won a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year in Côte d’Ivoire. It was initially thought that he would be a back up to Ronwen Williams at the Brazilians this season.

However, SuperSport will get their man in a deal that will reportedly include a player going in the opposite direction. The 30-year-old made 25 DStv Premiership appearances under coach Gavin Hunt who rates him very highly.

According to a source at the club, it looks increasingly likely that Goss will now join SuperSport on a permanent move in order to also keep his place in the Bafana set up.

“Goss played under Coach Hunt at Bidvest Wits and he rates him as a player and he sees him as his number one,” the source told Mgosi squad.

“It doesn’t make sense for Goss to go back and sit on the bench at Sundowns, otherwise he will lose his place in the national team. I know both clubs are close to finding an agreement.”

DStv Premiership Gavin Hunt SuperSport United F.C.

