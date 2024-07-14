Stellenbosch snap up former Chiefs player

Stellenbosch FC have announced the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs defender Omega Mdaka. on a long-term deal.



The 20-year-old defender, who most recently progressed through Kaizer Chiefs’ development ranks, has signed his first professional contract with the Carling Black Label Knockout champions.

Stellenbosch’s Chief Executive Officer CEO Rob Benadie has expressed excitement at signing the defender that “has a bright future ahead of him.”



“We are excited to welcome a player of Omega’s potential to the Club,” said Benadie.



“He has a bright future ahead of him and I have no doubt that Stellenbosch is the right place for him to develop his talent.”



Mdaka was one of the Boys Diski Challenge players who were released by Chiefs in October last year after they reportedly refused to be ball retrievers in a Carling Knockout Cup game against AmaZulu.

After leaving Chiefs, he tried his luck at AmaZulu, but the deal fell through after the parties failed to agree terms.