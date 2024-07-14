Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

14 Jul 2024

12:38 pm

Stellenbosch snap up former Chiefs player

Mdaka was one of the Boys Diski Challenge players who were released by Chiefs in October last year.

Stellenbosch snap up former Chiefs player

Omega Mdaka has joined Stellenbosch FC ahead of new season. . (Pic Stellies media)

Stellenbosch FC have announced the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs defender Omega Mdaka. on a long-term deal.

ALSO READ: Dove calls for focus from Chiefs ahead of new season

The 20-year-old defender, who most recently progressed through Kaizer Chiefs’ development ranks, has signed his first professional contract with the Carling Black Label Knockout champions.

Stellenbosch’s Chief Executive Officer CEO Rob Benadie has expressed excitement at signing the defender that “has a bright future ahead of him.”

“We are excited to welcome a player of Omega’s potential to the Club,” said Benadie.

“He has a bright future ahead of him and I have no doubt that Stellenbosch is the right place for him to develop his talent.”

ALSO READ: What Sanoka brings to SuperSport United – club CEO Matthews

Mdaka was one of the Boys Diski Challenge players who were released by Chiefs in October last year after they reportedly refused to be ball retrievers in a Carling Knockout Cup game against AmaZulu.

After leaving Chiefs, he tried his luck at AmaZulu, but the deal fell through after the parties failed to agree terms.

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Stellenbosch F.C.

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Jacob Zuma’s daughter weighs in on Matodzi’s VBS affidavit leak
News ‘I did not know’ – De Lille on R300m cybercrime theft at public works department
Local News Community Chat: Would you buy a lion?
News Former VBS boss Matodzi accuses Malema and Shivambu of ‘fleecing millions’ from bank
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: We’re counting on the wrong GNU

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES