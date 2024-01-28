Matthews – Sundowns are simply the best

'I feel honoured to be at the club,' said Matthews in an introductory video posted by Sundowns' media team.

Tashreeq Matthews, seen here playing for the SA Under-20 side in 2018, has spoken for the first time as a new Mamelodi Sundowns player. Picture:Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Tashreeq Matthews has called Mamelodi Sundowns the “best club in the country” after joining from Swedish side Sirius IK.

“A team like Sundowns that believes in perfection and discipline, that is what you need to win trophies and I am excited to be part of this journey.”

The 23 year-old Matthews was one of two exciting deadline day signings made by Masandawana, the other being Thembinkosi Lorch from Orlando Pirates.

With the South African domestic season currently on a break for the Africa Cup of Nations, Sundowns fans will have to wait until February 14 and a DStv Premiership clash with Golden Arrows to possibly see Lorch and Matthews in action.

Last Thursday, the day before deadline day, Sundowns also announced the signing of Argentinean attacking midfelder Matias Esquivel, as they bid to put together a squad that can compete for the DStv Premiership, Nedbank Cup and Caf Champions League titles.