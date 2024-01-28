Khoza furious as Lorch leaves Pirates for Sundowns – Report

'He (Lorch) was not willing to renew, and things were now difficult for him at Pirates,' a source told the Sunday World

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza was deeply angered by forward Thembinkosi Lorch’s move to Mamelodi Sundowns on transfer deadline day, according to a report on the Sunday World website.

The website claims that there was “bad blood” between Lorch and the Buccaneers over the last few months, because Lorch would not sign a new contract with Pirates.

They also say Lorch had an agreement with Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena for “some time” that he would not sign a new deal with Pirates.

“Lorch had two options, to sign for Sundowns or maybe go with Pitso Mosimane to the Middle East – even previously, he was keen to join Mosimane at one of his previous clubs,” a source told the Sunday World.

“He has always shown a huge interest in going to play abroad. He was not willing to renew, and things were now difficult for him at Pirates,”

“Everything happened so fast. The two clubs agreed on a fee, and Lorch was told that a deal was done with Sundowns,” added another source.

“He had been unhappy for some time (at Pirates), and you could see with his body language, even on the field. His eyes were now on Sundowns. And more than anything, it was just a business decision – he got a massive offer, and he took it.”

Phakaaathi already reported Sundowns’ interest in Lorch as far back as October 2022, and now the 30 year-old will get his chance to shine at Choorklop.

Orlando Pirates media officer Thandi Merafe denied there was any problem between Lorch and Pirates.

“The narrative is completely false. The club has always been behind Thembinkosi Lorch,” she said.

“I always wanted to join a team like Sundowns,” said Lorch in a short video posted on Twitter by Sundowns. I am ready to be here and looking forward to seeing the guys.”