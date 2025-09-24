Mayo strikes but Gallants hold Chiefs

The Chiefs striker netted on debut for Amakhosi.

Khanyisa Mayo scored on his Kaizer Chiefs debut on Heritage Day, but Amakhosi were pegged back in a 1-1 Betway Premiership draw with Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium.

It was Gallants substitute Jaison Clifford who spoiled Mayo’s day, his brilliant finish earning the visitors a deserved point.

There was a huge roar in FNB Stadium when Mayo’s name was announced as part of the starting line-up.

For most of the first half, however, there wasn’t much for the Chiefs fans to shout about.

Amakhosi laboured to break down a stubborn Gallants with the away side creating the better early opportunities.

Chiefs set up defensively in a back five, with Bradley Cross moving inside and Paseka Mako on the left, but with license to move forward.

Gallants had some joy with long cross-field balls played inside right back Reeve Frosler. Daniel Msendami almost profited, lashing in a shot that Brandon Petersen dived to his left to keep out.

Chiefs looked rattled, and an on-field argument even appeared to break out at one point between Petersen and Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

Bheki Mabuza then also tested Petersen, who stood up well and pushed his shot away.

It was Amakhosi, however, who took the lead in the 39th minute. Ashley Du Preez’ slide-rule pass found Mayo, who beat Washington Arubi from close range, sparking wild celebrations.

Amakhosi had a glorious chance to double their lead soon after. Referee Luxolo Badi pointed to the spot as Du Preez tumbled in the area.

Arubi, however, dived to his right to save Gaston Sirino’s spot kick.

Chiefs took of Siphesihle Ndlovu at the break, Thabo Cele coming on to replace him.

Sirino wasted a glorious chance early in the second half. Found by Mayo inside the box, he feinted well to clear space for a shot, but then hit his effort over the bar.

Mayo came off to a warm reception in the 59th minute, Glody Lilepo taking to the field, while Mduduzi Shabalala came on for Sirino.

Gallants came back at Chiefs, however, and Monde Mphambaniso put a good chance wide in the 69th minute after some neat build up from the visitors.

Mphambaniso came off in the 72nd minute, as did Msendami, with Tebogo Motloung and Clifford adding immediate zest to the Gallants attack.

Motloung’s pace almost got his clear of the Chiefs defence. And in the 75th minute, Clifford gathered the ball on the left hand side of the box, cut inside and curled a brilliant finish past Petersen.

Cele put a stoppage time effort just wide for Chiefs, but after a good start to the campaign, Amakhosi have now gone three matches in a row without a win.