Golden Arrows stun Sundowns in rain-soaked clash

Golden Arrows stunned Mamelodi Sundowns with a spirited 1-0 victory in a Betway Premiership clash at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. Junior Dion’s first-half strike proved decisive in KwaZulu-Natal in a game that was played under rainy weather conditions.

For the champions, it was hardly the Heritage Day celebration they had envisaged, as they fell to their first league defeat of the season. Dion might have bagged a brace before the interval, but his solitary goal was enough to halt Arrows’ run of three successive defeats and hand them a famous win.

Even the debuts of new Sundowns recruits Nuno Santos and Katlego Ntsabeleng could not inspire a turnaround, with Arrows defending resolutely to upset the form book.The hosts looked dangerous in the early exchanges despite surrendering long spells of possession to the Brazilians. Their first chance came when Ayabulela Maxwele whipped in a teasing cross, but Dion failed to make proper contact and the opportunity went begging.

However, the Ivorian striker quickly made amends, breaking the deadlock in the 30th minute after rising the highest to power his header past Ronwen Williams, who remained rooted to his line from a comer kick. That goal gave Arrows a slender but deserved lead at the break, with Sundowns facing the prospect of their first league defeat of the campaign.

Masandawana were missing youngsters Kutlwano Letlhaku and Siyabonga Mabena who are both away with South Africa’s U-20 squad at the FIFA World Cup in Chile. Their absence created opportunities for new signings, with coach Miguel Cardoso handing Santos a debut after the break in place of Jayden Adams.

Another introduction followed on the hour mark as 18-year-old Bennet Mokoena replaced the ineffective Arthur Sales. The teenager has been in red-hot form for the DStv Diski Challenge side, netting four goals in a 5-2 win over Durban City last weekend, and was eager to make an impression on the senior stage.

Sundowns’ frustrations deepened when defender Keanu Cupido was stretchered off, forcing Mothobi Mvala into action. Despite applying pressure in the second half, the Tshwane giants could not find a breakthrough, with Arrows holding firm to secure maximum points. Ntsabeleng also made his bow late on, featuring for the first time since joining on loan from Major League Soccer side FC Dallas.

The victory ended a miserable run for Abafana Bes’thende, who had gone 15 matches without a win over Sundowns in all competitions. Their last triumph came in 2019, a 3-2 success under Steve Komphela, who now finds himself on the Sundowns bench as senior coach. For Arrows, this was a day to savour as they snapped a run of three successive league defeats.