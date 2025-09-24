Chiefs have high hopes for Mayo after debut goal 

'We need more from Mayo, because we know his quality and what he can do for the team,' said the Chiefs interim co-head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs interim co-head coach Khalil Ben Youssef praised the contribution of Khanyisa Mayo after he scored on debut in a 1-1 Betway Premiership draw with Marumo Gallants on Heritage Day at FNB Stadium.

Mayo put Chiefs in front six minutes before the break, and was substituted just before the hour mark to a warm reception from the Amakhosi fans.

Chiefs’ Mayo on song

The 27 year-old still needs to get up to full match fitness but this was a promising start for the former Cape Town City forward.

Chiefs signed Mayo after he was deemed surplus to requirements at Algerian side CR Belouizdad.

“Mayo was waiting for his papers, now he is available to play in the PSL, but he was not physically ready for 90 minutes,” explained Ben Youssef.

“We prepared before the game for him to play 50 to 60 minutes. I think the performance from Mayo, in his first game with the team, he did very well. We had a lot of opportunities and he scored his first goal. We need more from Mayo, because we know his quality and what he can do for the team.”

Chiefs were unable to hold on to their lead, Jaison Clifford coming off the bench to score a fine equaliser for Gallants.

Amakhosi have now failed to win their last three matches in all competitions. That will have to change on Saturday at FNB Stadium against Angolan side Kabuscorp if Chiefs are to remain in the Caf Confederation Cup. Chiefs go into that game trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Luanda.

‘The performance was good’

“The performance was good but the result was not,” said Ben Youssef.

“Now we have to think of the next game. Every game is like a cup game and we must play to win. And the result will hopefully be better (against Kabuscorp).”