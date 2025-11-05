Mbuthuma brace fires Orlando Pirates to second

They trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by three points, but have two games in hand over the Brazilians.

Substitute Yanela Mbuthuma scored a brace to help Orlando Pirates secure a 3-1 away win against Golden Arrows on Wednesday night.



The victory at the King Zwelithini Stadium saw the Buccaneers move up to second place in the Betway Premiership standings with 22 points after 10 games. They trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by three points, but have two games in hand over the Brazilians.



ALSO READ: Motaung clears air on Baartman’s situation at Chiefs

As promised after the game against Sundowns, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou continued with his rotation policy as he rested some of his players and gave others a chance to play.



One of the changes he made was to rest the ever-present Mbekezeli Mbokazi and replace him with club captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, who played alongside Lebone Seema at centre back against his former team.



It was clear from the first whistle that the home side wanted to score an early goal in order to unsettle their visitors, but Sipho Chaine was not troubled in the first 10 minutes of the game.



Pirates then took control of the game and Xolani Ngcobo became the busier of the goalkeepers. He did well to parry away Sihle Nduli’s stinging long range shot in the 16th minute.



And two minutes later, after seeing another long range shot from Sipho Mbule sail just over the crossbar, Ngcobo went down and the referee called the medics to attend to him.



The Buccaneers were finally rewarded for their relentless pressure on the Arrows defence in the 23rd minute when Ayanda Jiyane headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear Nkosikhona Ndaba’s cross from the left.



Siyanda Ndlovu had a chance to score the equaliser for Abafana Bes’thende just before the break, but was denied by Chaine.



The second half started much like the first half, with both teams having a go at each other, with Pirates looking to double their lead while Arrows wanted the equaliser.~



ALSO READ: Pirates’ Ouaddou bags PSL award



Arrows finally found their equaliser in the 73rd minute through Philani Khumalo. But their celebrations were short-lived as substitute Mbuthuma retained Pirates’ lead a minute later after he was set up by another substitute Patrick Maswanganyi.



Mbuthuma completed his brace in the 87th minute to make sure that Pirates take all the points on offer.